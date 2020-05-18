Small Satellites 2020 To Discuss Legal Frameworks for Satellite and Spectrum Management
Small Satellites 2020 will explore legal frameworks for satellite and spectrum management moving forward, as well as considerations for governance of space.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On 1st - 2nd September 2020, a host of military, space agencies, regulators and industry professionals will convene in London to discuss the growing importance of the small satellite industry.
As the number of players entering the small, nano and cube satellite markets increases, it is becoming crucial to consider best practice and regulations for operating in space. As such, Small Satellites 2020 will explore legal frameworks for satellite and spectrum management moving forward, as well as considerations for governance of space, with a number of briefings dedicated to this:
• "Freqency Allocation and Small Satellite Licensing Requirements"
Mr Thomas Welter, Head of Regulatory Affairs and Orbit/Spectrum Resources, Agence Nationale des Frequences (ANFR)
• "Satellite Regulation in the New Space Era"
Ms Merissa Velez, Attorney Advisor, Federal Communications Commission
• "Legal Frameworks for Spectrum Management"
Mr Chuen Chern Loo, Head of Space Publication and Registration Division, ITU
• "Satellite and Spectrum Management Moving Forward"
Mr Bharat Dudhia, Spectrum Policy Manager, Ofcom
• "Governance of Space in the LEO Era"
Mr Christopher Newman, Professor of Space and Law, Northumbria University
To register for the conference or to find out more, interested parties should visit: http://www.small-satellites.com/pr8ein
There will also be a panel discussion on "Future Regulatory Approaches and Lessons We Can Learn:"
• Current view of the small satellites and LEO environment
• Key trends in development – proliferation of mega-constellations and what this means for regulation
• Building a holistic international approach to small satellite regulation and how these partnerships will inform future guidelines
• Licensing rules: building capability whilst supporting a sustainable approach to space utilisation
Discussed by:
• Ms Merissa Velez, Attorney Advisor, Federal Communications Commission
• Mr Chuen Chern Loo, Head of Space Publication and Registration Division, ITU
• Mr Bharat Dudhia, Spectrum Policy Manager, Ofcom
• Mr Thomas Welter, Head of Regulatory Affairs and Orbit/Spectrum Resources, Agence Nationale des Frequences (ANFR)
