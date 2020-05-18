Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 144 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,425 in the last 365 days.

Equatorial Guinea Announces Compliance with OPEC Production Cuts Obligations

Equatorial Guinea has announced that it is fully complying with its production cuts obligations under the record OPEC++ global oil cuts deal reached in April 2020 and which took effect on the 1st of May.

While announcing the country’s compliance, Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons, H.E. Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima, also paid tribute to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Algeria for going above and beyond their obligations and playing a substantial role in rebalancing the market.

“I believe that the solidarity of OPEC and OPEC+ members is key for our industry this year and as we enter a recovery phase. The agreement between OPEC and OPEC+ countries is the kind of leadership that our industry needs to navigate very uncertain waters and Equatorial Guinea will keep supporting such decisions and ensuring it is fully compliant with them,” declared H.E. Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima, Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons.

On this occasion, he also extended his most heartfelt condolences on the passing of Iran’s OPEC Governor, Hossein Kazempour Ardebili. “Iran is a key pillar of OPEC and a country who has always advocated for the Organization’s voice and position within global energy markets. In addition, the Iranian delegation was extremely supportive of Equatorial Guinea joining OPEC back in 2017. We truly lament the passing of Hossein Kazempour Ardebeli, who was a strong OPEC advocate,” stated H.E. Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.

You just read:

Equatorial Guinea Announces Compliance with OPEC Production Cuts Obligations

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.