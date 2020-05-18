Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 144 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,424 in the last 365 days.

Niu Technologies Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- -- First Quarter Total volume of e-scooter sales down 39.4% year over year

-- First Quarter Revenues of RMB 232.9 million, down 34.4% year over year

-- First Quarter Net loss of RMB 26.4 million, compared with net income of RMB 12.0 million in the first quarter of last year

BEIJING, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niu Technologies (“NIU”, or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NIU), the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, today announced its financial results for the first quarter 2020.

First Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

  • Revenues were RMB 232.9 million, a decrease of 34.4% year over year
  • Gross margin was 23.6%, compared with 21.3% in the first quarter of last year
  • Net loss was RMB 26.4 million, compared with net income of RMB 12.0 million in the first quarter of last year
  • Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP)1 was RMB 18.6 million, compared with adjusted net income of RMB 14.6 million in the first quarter of last year

First Quarter 2020 Operating Highlights

  • The number of e-scooters sold reached 40,160, down 39.4% year over year
  • The number of e-scooters sold in China reached 34,316, down 43.5% year over year
  • The number of e-scooters sold in the international markets reached 5,844, up 5.9%2 year over year
  • The number of franchised stores in China was 1,033, a decrease of 17 since December 31, 2019
  • International sales network expanded to 33 distributors covering 42 countries

COVID-19 Response and Recovery Actions
The Company is executing its plan to address the impact of COVID-19 and has begun its recovery through a multitude of actions across the following areas:

Supporting distributors and dealers – Extended credit payment date for selective distributors and granted rebate to dealers including those missing the sales volume target in the first quarter.  Provided training to China dealers on e-commerce operation.  Organized nationwide branding and marketing activities in China to support dealers to accelerate retail sales.

Resumed supply chain – Reopened manufacturing facility since the 2nd half of February after implementing rigorous protocols and procedures for worker safety.  Resumed normal supply chain and operation in early April.

Cash and liquidity – Reduced and postponed planned capital expenditure in the first quarter.  Resumed retails sales network expansion in China in the second quarter and plan to acquire land use right for another piece of land in Changzhou for further capacity expansion in light of the recovery of demand in China.  Repaid bank loans of RMB 28.5 million in January and RMB 48.9 million in April.  The Company is refinancing a bank loan maturing in June by adding RMB 40 million to the credit line with a lower interest rate.

Community strength – Acted quickly and in alignment with government efforts to protect the safety and health of employees.  Implemented travel restrictions, enhanced sanitation practices, and cancelled group events.  In support of relief efforts, the Company donated masks to hospitals in Hubei province in February.

Dr. Yan Li, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented: “Many aspects of our operations were harmed as a result of the ongoing pandemic of the novel coronavirus.  We prioritized the health and safety of our employees, and took various preventative and quarantine measures across our company soon after the outbreak.  Due to the strict measures in response to the outbreak, we had to reduce work resumption rate in February and March of 2020.  We are pleased to see demand is recovering in China and our China sales are expected to return to healthy growth in the second quarter.  Our operations in the international markets continued to be affected.  Our retail sales network expansion has been temporarily suspended.  Since May, distributors and dealers in selective international markets resumed operation and we are working closely with them to re-activate our expansion plans.”

Dr. Li continued, “In May 2020, we launched a new product MQi2, NIU’s flagship product under the new national standard of electric bicycle in China.  The MQi2 inherits the design language of MQi series of being classic and fashionable.  It is also equipped with our most advanced technologies.  Simultaneously with new product launch, the NIU app was upgraded to 4.0 version, which is optimized for better interactive experience, higher accuracy of GPS positioning and anti-theft security.  We plan to launch another model under the Gova series in June.  We are very excited about the enriched product portfolio and look forward to the continued growth of our business.”

First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenues were RMB 232.9 million, a decrease of 34.4% year over year, due to lower sales volume of 39.4%, partially offset by increased revenues per e-scooter of 8.2%.

  • E-scooter sales represented 79.9% of total revenues, while accessories, spare parts sales and service revenues represented 20.1% of total revenues.
  • Lower e-scooter sales volume was mainly due to the adverse impact of COVID-19 on our business and operation.
  • Increased revenues per e-scooter were mainly driven by higher revenues from accessories, spare parts and services per e-scooter, which was RMB 1,168, compared with RMB 671 in the same period last year.
  • China represented 71.1% of total e-scooter revenues, while international markets represented 28.9% of total e-scooter revenues.

Cost of revenues were RMB 178.0 million, a decrease of 36.3% year over year, mainly due to lower e-scooter sales volume.  The cost per e-scooter, defined as cost of revenues divided by the number of e-scooters sold in a specified period, was RMB 4,433, up 5.1% from RMB 4,217 in the first quarter 2019 mainly due to higher manufacturing cost caused by low utilization of our manufacturing facilities in the first quarter and higher logistics cost.

Gross margin was 23.6%, compared with 21.3% in the same period of 2019.  The increase was mainly due to a greater proportion of e-scooter revenues from international markets, and higher proportion of revenues from accessories, spare parts and services.

Operating expenses were RMB 91.2 million, an increase of 35.7% from the same period of 2019.  Operating expenses as a percentage of revenues was 39.1%, compared with 18.9% in the first quarter of 2019.

  • Selling and marketing expenses were RMB 44.2 million (including RMB 1.6 million of share-based compensation), an increase of 48.1% from RMB 29.8 million in the first quarter of 2019.  The increase was mainly due to the increase in advertising and promotion expense of RMB 10.7 million as a result of our branding and marketing activities to support distributors and dealers to accelerate retail sales, the increase in depreciation and amortization expense of RMB 2.6 million due to a larger retail sales network, and the increases in staff cost and travel expenses of RMB 1.3 million.  Selling and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenues was 19.0% compared with 8.4% in the first quarter of 2019.
  • Research and development expenses were RMB 22.7 million (including RMB 2.0 million of share-based compensation), an increase of 58.6% from RMB 14.3 million in the first quarter of 2019, mainly due to the increase in staff cost of RMB 5.6 million as a result of more employees, the increase in share-based compensation expense of RMB 1.5 million and the increase in design expense of RMB 0.9 million due to more new products development.  Research and development expenses as a percentage of revenues was 9.8%, compared with 4.0% in the first quarter of 2019.
  • General and administrative expenses were RMB 24.2 million (including RMB 4.1 million of share-based compensation), an increase of 5.3% from RMB 23.0 million in the first quarter of 2019, mainly due to the increase in share-based compensation expense of RMB 2.6 million and the increase in rental expenses of RMB 2.0 million due to office move and larger office space.  The higher expenses were partially offset by the decreases in professional fees of RMB 1.5 million and foreign currency exchange loss of RMB 1.4 million.  General and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenues was 10.4%, compared with 6.5% in the first quarter of 2019.

Operating expenses excluding share-based compensation were RMB 83.5 million, increased by 29.2% year over year, and represented 35.8% of revenues, compared with 18.2% in the first quarter of 2019.

  • Selling and marketing expenses excluding share-based compensation were RMB 42.6 million, an increase of 46.2% year over year, and represented 18.3% of revenues, compared with 8.2% in the first quarter of 2019.
  • Research and development expenses excluding share-based compensation were RMB 20.8 million, an increase of 49.3% year over year, and represented 8.9% of revenues, compared with 3.9% in the first quarter of 2019.
  • General and administrative expenses excluding share-based compensation were RMB 20.2 million, a decrease of 6.5% year over year, and represented 8.7% of revenues, compared with 6.1% in the first quarter of 2019.

Government grants were RMB 7.3 million, increased by RMB 6.0 million from the same period of 2019, consisting of various incentives from local government authorities.

Share-based compensation was RMB 7.7 million, an increase of RMB 5.1 million from RMB 2.6 million in the same period of last year.

Net loss was RMB 26.4 million, compared with net income of RMB 12.0 million in the first quarter of 2019.  The net loss margin was 11.3%, compared with net income margin of 3.4% in the same period of 2019.

Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) was RMB 18.6 million, compared with adjusted net income of RMB 14.6 million in the first quarter of 2019.  The adjusted net loss margin3 was 8.0%, compared with adjusted net income margin of 4.1% in the same period of 2019.

Basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both RMB 0.35 (US$ 0.05).

Balance Sheet
As of March 31, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, term deposits and short-term investments of RMB 724.7 million in aggregate.  The Company had restricted cash of RMB 196.1 million and short-term bank borrowings of RMB 188.9 million.

Business Outlook
NIU expects revenues of the second quarter 2020 to be in the range of RMB 585 million to RMB 655 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 10% to 23%.

The above outlook is based on information available as of the date of this press release and reflects the Company’s current and preliminary expectation, which is subject to change in light of uncertainties and situations related to how COVID-19 develops.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 AM on May 18, 2020 U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM on May 18, 2020 Beijing/Hong Kong time) to discuss its first quarter 2020 financial results and provide a corporate update.

Participants may access the call via below dial-in details.

United States +1-866-519-4004
International +65-6713-5090
Hong Kong 800-906-601
Mainland China 400-620-8038
Conference ID 8826288

A replay will be accessible through May 24, 2020 by dialing the following numbers.

United States +1-855-452-5696
International +61-281-990-299
Hong Kong 800-963-117
Mainland China 400-602-2065
Conference ID 8826288

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available through the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.niu.com/.

About NIU

As the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, NIU designs, manufactures and sells high-performance electric bicycles and motorcycles. NIU has a product portfolio consisting of seven series, four e-scooter series, including NQi, MQi and UQi with smart functions and Gova, two urban commuter electric motorcycles series RQi and TQi, and a performance bicycle series, NIU Aero. Different series of products address the needs of different segments of modern urban residents and resolve the demands of different scenarios of urban travel, while being united through a common design language that emphasizes style, freedom and technology. NIU has adopted an omnichannel retail model, integrating the offline and online channels, to offer the products and services. For more information, please visit www.niu.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement NIU’s consolidated financial results presented in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), NIU uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted net income/loss and adjusted net income/loss margin.  The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

NIU believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its operating results.  The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods.  These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to NIU’s historical performance.  The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making.  A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that these non-GAAP measures exclude certain items that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant component in the Company’s results of operations.  These non-GAAP financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.  Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company’s data.

Adjusted net income/loss is defined as net income/loss excluding share-based compensation expenses.  Adjusted net income/loss margin is defined as adjusted net income/loss as a percentage of the revenues.

For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results.”

Exchange Rate

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars (“US$”) at specified rates solely for the convenience of the readers.  Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB 7.0808 to US$ 1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of March 31, 2020, as set forth in the H.10 Statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.  The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” and similar statements.  Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as NIU’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements.  NIU may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties.  Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about NIU’s beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties.  A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: NIU’s strategies; NIU’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; NIU’s ability to maintain and enhance its “NIU” brand; its ability to innovate and successfully launch new products and services; its ability to maintain and expand its offline distribution network; its ability to satisfy the mandated safety standards relating to e-scooters; its ability to secure supply of components and raw materials used in e-scooters; its ability to manufacture, launch and sell smart e-scooters meeting customer expectations; its ability to grow collaboration with operation partners; its ability to control costs associated with its operations; general economic and business conditions in China and globally; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing.  Further information regarding these and other risks is included in NIU’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and NIU does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Niu Technologies
Jason Yang
Investor Relations Manager
E-mail: ir@niu.com

NIU TECHNOLOGIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 
　 As of
  December 31, 　 March 31, 　 March 31,
  2019  　 2020  　 2020 
   RMB 　  RMB 　 US$
ASSETS          
Current assets          
Cash and cash equivalents 279,945,942     339,273,755     47,914,608  
Term deposits 174,404,554     121,276,429     17,127,504  
Restricted cash 221,656,071     196,114,011     27,696,590  
Short-term investments 310,439,321     264,137,582     37,303,353  
Accounts receivable, net 115,228,700     59,624,667     8,420,612  
Inventories 178,633,299     186,488,402     26,337,194  
Prepayments and other current assets 30,982,131     30,751,263     4,342,907  
Total current assets 1,311,290,018   　 1,197,666,109   　 169,142,768  
    　      
Non-current assets          
Property and equipment, net 150,891,344     152,265,195     21,503,954  
Intangible assets, net 7,779,749     7,366,189     1,040,305  
Land use right, net 34,355,936     34,182,129     4,827,439  
Other non-current assets 6,522,561     5,885,425     831,180  
Total non-current assets 199,549,590   　 199,698,938   　 28,202,878  
    　      
Total assets 1,510,839,608   　 1,397,365,047   　 197,345,646  
　 　 　 　 　 　
LIABILITIES          
Current liabilities          
Short-term bank borrowings 217,394,132     188,910,798     26,679,301  
Accounts payable 258,988,264     196,186,053     27,706,764  
Income taxes payable 3,013,805     -     -  
Advance from customers 7,478,309     31,803,364     4,491,493  
Deferred revenue-current 31,105,700     27,814,143     3,928,107  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 175,533,397     149,499,433     21,113,353  
Total current liabilities 693,513,607   　 594,213,791   　 83,919,018  
    　      
Deferred revenue-non-current 2,171,033     2,455,769     346,821  
Deferred income tax liability 1,265,780     1,252,235     176,849  
Other non-current liabilities 22,358,968     19,438,960     2,745,306  
Total non-current liabilities 25,795,781   　 23,146,964   　 3,268,976  
    　      
Total liabilities 719,309,388   　 617,360,755   　 87,187,994  
    　      
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:          
Class A ordinary shares 84,494     84,547     11,940  
Class B ordinary shares 11,977     11,977     1,691  
Additional paid-in capital 1,738,102,741     1,745,942,033     246,574,121  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,368,224 )   (5,357,571 )   (756,633 )
Accumulated deficit (934,300,768 )   (960,676,694 )   (135,673,467 )
Total shareholders’ equity 791,530,220   　 780,004,292   　 110,157,652  
    　      
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 1,510,839,608   　 1,397,365,047   　 197,345,646  
           


NIU TECHNOLOGIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS)
 
  Three months ended March 31,
  2019  　 2020
  RMB 　 RMB US$
Revenues 355,219,700     232,940,508   32,897,484  
Cost of revenues(a) (279,547,894 )   (178,023,007 ) (25,141,652 )
Gross profit 75,671,806   　 54,917,501   7,755,832  
　 　 　 　 　
Operating expenses:        
Selling and marketing expenses(a) (29,822,193 )   (44,172,610 ) (6,238,364 )
Research and development expenses(a) (14,332,580 )   (22,735,585 ) (3,210,878 )
General and administrative expenses(a) (23,024,336 )   (24,249,242 ) (3,424,647 )
Total operating expenses (67,179,109 ) 　 (91,157,437 ) (12,873,889 )
Government grants 1,247,000     7,265,883   1,026,139  
Operating income/(loss) 9,739,697   　 (28,974,053 ) (4,091,918 )
  　 　 　 　
Interest expense (2,407,633 )   (2,172,474 ) (306,812 )
Interest income 4,125,349     2,989,437   422,189  
Investment income 517,836     1,593,055   224,982  
Income/(loss) before income taxes 11,975,249   　 (26,564,035 ) (3,751,559 )
Income tax benefit 6,961     188,109   26,566  
Net income/(loss) 11,982,210   　 (26,375,926 ) (3,724,993 )
  　 　 　 　
Other comprehensive income/(loss)        
Foreign currency translation adjustment (11,586,902 )   6,486,957   916,133  
Reclassification/Unrealized gain on available for sale securities, net (34,805 )   523,696   73,960  
Comprehensive income/(loss) 360,503   　 (19,365,273 ) (2,734,900 )
Net income/(loss) per ordinary share 　 　 　 　
—Basic 0.08     (0.18 ) (0.02 )
—Diluted 0.08     (0.18 ) (0.02 )
Net income/(loss) per ADS 　 　 　 　
—Basic 0.16     (0.35 ) (0.05 )
—Diluted 0.16     (0.35 ) (0.05 )
　        
Weighted average number of ordinary shares and ordinary shares equivalents outstanding used in computing net income/(loss) per ordinary share              
—Basic 148,674,058     149,701,680   149,701,680  
—Diluted 153,094,498     149,701,680   149,701,680  
Weighted average number of ADS outstanding used in computing net income/(loss) per ADS      
—Basic 74,337,029     74,850,840   74,850,840  
—Diluted 76,547,249     74,850,840   74,850,840  
  　 　 　 　
Note: 　 　 　 　
(a) Includes share-based compensation expense as follows: 　 　 　 　
  Three months ended March 31,
  2019  　 2020
  RMB 　 RMB US$
Cost of revenues 62,724     76,622   10,821  
Selling and marketing expenses 698,743     1,602,642   226,336  
Research and development expenses 424,915     1,972,691   278,597  
General and administrative expenses 1,452,328     4,084,222   576,802  
Total share-based compensation expense 2,638,710   　 7,736,177   1,092,556  
         


NIU TECHNOLOGIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
 
  Three months ended March 31,
  2019 　 2020  
  RMB 　  RMB US$
Net income/(loss) 11,982,210   (26,375,926 ) (3,724,993 )
Add:        
Share-based compensation expense 2,638,710   7,736,177   1,092,556  
Adjusted net income/(loss) 14,620,920 　 (18,639,749 ) (2,632,437 )
         

___________________

1 Adjusted net income/loss (non-GAAP) is defined as net income/loss excluding share-based compensation expense.
2 The number of e-scooter sold in the international markets was 5,518 in the first quarter 2019, and 13,748, 5,266 and 4,335 in the second, third and fourth quarter 2019.
3 Adjusted net income/loss margin is defined as adjusted net income/loss (non-GAAP) as a percentage of the revenues. 

You just read:

Niu Technologies Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.