Memory Market for Autonomous and Connected Vehicles is Expected to Display 23.9% CAGR in Near Future: P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than 1.35 million people lose their lives in road crashes every year, says the World Health Organization (WHO). As most such mishaps are a result of human errors, the chorus for integrating advanced safety features in automobiles is growing louder. Additionally, the government in many countries is mandating the installation of automatic braking, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and lane assist features in vehicles.

As all these functionalities generate a huge volume of data, which needs to be stored efficiently, the global memory market for autonomous and connected vehicles , which valued $4,310.8 million in 2019, is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 23.9% between 2020 and 2030. This is because most connected and all autonomous vehicles would have such features, thereby creating a high demand for physical and cloud-based data storage.

Integration of NOT-AND (NAND) Flash to Rise Fastest in Future

In the coming years, the NOT-AND (NAND) flash category is expected to witness the fastest growth, on account of the smaller size and higher data transfer rate of this memory type.

The navigation division was the most fruitful for the market, in terms of revenue, in the past, as such functionalities have witnessed a high integration rate in automobiles up till now.

Historically, the highest demand for memory has been created by level 0 or non-autonomous vehicles, as they have dominated the automotive industry, on account of being of primitive technology. With time, the preference for navigation and infotainment services in such vehicles has risen, and for such features, ample memory is imperative.

Till 2030, the higher CAGR, of 27.5%, will be observed in the commercial vehicle bifurcation. This would be because of the increasing utility of vehicle tracking and fleet management functionalities in such automobiles, which are themselves witnessing rising sales, as a result of the burgeoning logistics and road transportation industry.

North America has been and will continue being the largest memory market for autonomous and connected vehicles in the near future. This is due to the rapid increase in the number of autonomous passenger and commercial vehicles on the roads and a strong presence of memory providers and automotive technology vendors in the continent. Additionally, the high purchasing power here is already enabling people to purchase expensive vehicles with advanced memory-backed safety and connectivity features.

Facility Expansions across Automotive Industry Proving Advantageous for Memory Developers

Companies offering memory solutions for vehicles have the facility expansions by automakers as well as automotive component manufacturers to thank, as such moves are resulting in a rising demand for cloud-based and physical automotive memory.

For instance, in February 2020, Jiluo Technology (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. (Inceptio Technology) received the first A-sample validation with Dongfeng Commercial Vehicle Co. (Dongfeng Trucks)’s level 3 autonomous trucks in China and raised funding of $100 million for product development.

On similar lines, in May 2018, a new technology center was established by Robert Bosch GmbH in Braga, Portugal, where software and sensors for autonomous vehicles are being developed. Apart from these, the facility is also engaged in the development of infotainment and display systems for connected vehicles.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Macronix International Co. Ltd., Integrated Silicon Solution Inc., Everspin Technologies Inc., ATP Electronics Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Swissbit AG, Western Digital Corporation, Microchip Technology Inc., SK Hynix Inc., Nanya Technology Corporation, Micron Technology Inc., Winbond Electronics Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Toshiba Corporation are the biggest organizations in the global memory market for autonomous and connected vehicles.

