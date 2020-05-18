Mexus reports additional gold sales from production at its Santa Elena mine

/EIN News/ -- CABORCA, Mexico, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexus Gold US (OTCQB: MXSG) (“Mexus” or the “Company) announced that the company sold 47.5 ounces of gold May 7th and is processing an additional 45 ounces the week of May 18th. The sale and production of gold is an excellent start for the company and meets the company’s previously stated goals for the month. Mexus’ goal of keeping production costs down while steadily increasing production continues as sales of gold for the month of May are expected to exceed 120 ounces.



“Every day Mexus is experiencing firsts relating to production. From the amount of material being mined, crushed, and placed on the heap leach pad to the end production of gold. This will be our best month of gold production and is a testament to the perseverance and commitment of all involved with the company. The Santa Elena mine is a historical mine site and encompasses over 6500 acres. I’m excited to see the production of gold increase as we build out and tap into this outstanding property. My goal has always been to make Mexus into a major mining company,” added Mexus CEO, Paul Thompson.

