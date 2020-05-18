Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 141 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,422 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex Barracks//Burglary Investigation

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A301937

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Fox                            

STATION: Middlesex                            

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 05/17/2020 at approximately 0312 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 52 N Main Street, Waterbury VT

VIOLATION: Burglary

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 17, 2020 at approximately 0312 hours, Middlesex VSP was notified of a burglary that took place at the Waterbury Crossroads Beverage and Deli, in Waterbury, VT. Troopers responded to the location where a damaged glass door and open front window were found. Numerous unopened packages of cigarettes were also scattered in front of the window, along with a broken bottle of liquor. An unknown quantity of cigarettes was stolen.

This incident is still in the early stages of investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks at 802-229-9191.

You just read:

Middlesex Barracks//Burglary Investigation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.