Middlesex Barracks//Burglary Investigation

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A301937

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Fox

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 05/17/2020 at approximately 0312 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 52 N Main Street, Waterbury VT

VIOLATION: Burglary

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 17, 2020 at approximately 0312 hours, Middlesex VSP was notified of a burglary that took place at the Waterbury Crossroads Beverage and Deli, in Waterbury, VT. Troopers responded to the location where a damaged glass door and open front window were found. Numerous unopened packages of cigarettes were also scattered in front of the window, along with a broken bottle of liquor. An unknown quantity of cigarettes was stolen.

This incident is still in the early stages of investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks at 802-229-9191.