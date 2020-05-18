Middlesex Barracks//Burglary Investigation
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A301937
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Fox
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 05/17/2020 at approximately 0312 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 52 N Main Street, Waterbury VT
VIOLATION: Burglary
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 17, 2020 at approximately 0312 hours, Middlesex VSP was notified of a burglary that took place at the Waterbury Crossroads Beverage and Deli, in Waterbury, VT. Troopers responded to the location where a damaged glass door and open front window were found. Numerous unopened packages of cigarettes were also scattered in front of the window, along with a broken bottle of liquor. An unknown quantity of cigarettes was stolen.
This incident is still in the early stages of investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks at 802-229-9191.