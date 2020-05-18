Westminster Barracks / DUI
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B102188
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kayla Healy
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 05/17/2020 at approximately 2200 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5, Dummerston
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Timothy Eriksen
AGE: 54
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Putney, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 17, 2020 at approximately 2200 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks observed Timothy Eriksen, 54, passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle in the parking lot of the Sunoco on US Route 5 in Dummerston (Windham County). Eriksen displayed several indicators of impairment and was subsequently placed under arrest for DUI.
Eriksen was transported to the Vermont State Police - Westminster barracks where he was processed for the offense. He was released on a criminal citation to appear in court on July 28, 2020 at 0800 hours to answer to the charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: July 28, 2020 at 0800 hours
COURT: Windham
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: See attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Kayla Healy
Vermont State Police - Westminster
1330 Westminster Heights Rd. Putney, VT. 05346
(802) 722-4600 Ext. 541