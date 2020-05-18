Westminster Barracks / DUI

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B102188

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kayla Healy

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 05/17/2020 at approximately 2200 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5, Dummerston

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: Timothy Eriksen

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Putney, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 17, 2020 at approximately 2200 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks observed Timothy Eriksen, 54, passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle in the parking lot of the Sunoco on US Route 5 in Dummerston (Windham County). Eriksen displayed several indicators of impairment and was subsequently placed under arrest for DUI.

Eriksen was transported to the Vermont State Police - Westminster barracks where he was processed for the offense. He was released on a criminal citation to appear in court on July 28, 2020 at 0800 hours to answer to the charge.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: July 28, 2020 at 0800 hours

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: See attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.