Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 141 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,422 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks / DUI

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B102188

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Kayla Healy                            

STATION: Westminster                  

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 05/17/2020 at approximately 2200 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5, Dummerston

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: Timothy Eriksen                                            

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Putney, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 17, 2020 at approximately 2200 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks observed Timothy Eriksen, 54, passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle in the parking lot of the Sunoco on US Route 5 in Dummerston (Windham County). Eriksen displayed several indicators of impairment and was subsequently placed under arrest for DUI. 

Eriksen was transported to the Vermont State Police - Westminster barracks where he was processed for the offense. He was released on a criminal citation to appear in court on July 28, 2020 at 0800 hours to answer to the charge. 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  July 28, 2020 at 0800 hours          

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: See attached

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Kayla Healy

Vermont State Police - Westminster

1330 Westminster Heights Rd. Putney, VT. 05346

(802) 722-4600 Ext. 541

 

You just read:

Westminster Barracks / DUI

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.