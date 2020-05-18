COVID-19 Impact on Automotive Market 2020 – Future Predictions and Opportunities

COVID-19 Impact on Global Automotive Industry Research Report Forecast to 2024

The automotive industry includes companies and organizations involved in the design, development, and manufacturing of automobiles. The vehicles are broadly classified into passenger car and commercial vehicles, with passenger cars covering sport utility vehicles, sedan, coupe, hatchback cars, and commercial vehicle includes light trucks, buses, and large transport trucks. However, the automotive industry does not include the entities dedicated to the maintenance of automobiles, such as delivery to the end-user, repair shops and motor fuel filling stations.

Urbanization and the increasing per capita income and the rise in demand for vehicles in tier 2 and tier 3 cities are the major factors driving the demand for automobiles, all over the world. Furthermore, the rising standard of living, availability of credit system, and the proliferating component aftermarket are expected to drive the automotive industry further.

Key Players of Automotive Industry:

The key players operating in the global automotive industry are Volkswagen AG (Germany), General Motors (US), Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan), SAIC Motor Corporation Limited (China), Ford Motor Company (US), Nissan Motor Corporation (Japan), Hyundai Motor Company (South Korea), Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (US), Honda Motor Corporation (Japan), and Daimler AG (Germany).

The Automotive market report has been compiled by taking a hard look at the various drivers and challenges to be faced during the period of 2020 to 2024. It begins with a comprehensive summary of the market beginning with the definition and its appeal among end users. The factors and challenges are described in great detail to serve as precautionary measures followed by the scope in various regions. The main players are profiled with their strategies, annual earnings, and dividends.

Market Dynamics

The Automotive market touches on various factors with the impact of macro and micro economic factors put in the mix. The drivers are explained and exemplified by recent findings and news. Their function as growth enablers and their place during the forecast period is discussed. The challenges are discussed with respect to the industry, changing economic scenario, external and internal factors, government policies, and others. Measurement of volume and value and the supply chain, change in growth strategies, SWOT analysis, market shares, and other metrics are explored as well.

Segmentation

The Automotive market report is segmented into sub-segments with their valuation, growth factors, and restraints described in great detail. Insights on performance, product benchmarking, process efficiency, and SWOT analysis are used as metrics to be measure growth and loss of growth. Sales and distribution channels are used in making valuations and future projections. Value and supply chains and their inefficiencies in addition to new methodologies, import-export data, and the regulations are taken into consideration.

Research Methodology

The Automotive market report has been collated on the basis of primary and secondary research. The first stage involves the procurement of raw information from archives, the Internet, and news clippings. The annual financial dealings of companies are studied as well as their investments in new facilities or innovations or products. The success and failure of new products and services are judged based on customer response and recorded accordingly.

The projections of value and volume are given based on the primary data. Secondary research entails the validation and veracity of the data through newspapers, press releases, and other third-party databases. Assistance of subject matter experts and heads of corporations are used in predicting the size of the market accurately.

