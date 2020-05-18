M-72 resurfacing and center left-turn lane construction to start May 26 in Kalkaska
COUNTY: Kalkaska
HIGHWAY: M-72
CLOSEST CITY: Kalkaska
START DATE: Tuesday, May 26, 2020
ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, July 17, 2020
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $511,000 to resurface 0.4 miles of M-72 from Birch Street to east of Walnut Street in Kalkaska. This project includes shoulder improvements and creation of a center left-turn lane.
For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require intermittent lane closures with traffic regulators.
SAFETY BENEFITS: This project includes a new center-left turn lane, which can help reduce some types of traffic crashes.
ESSENTIAL WORK: This road construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.