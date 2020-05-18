Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
M-72 resurfacing and center left-turn lane construction to start May 26 in Kalkaska

Contact: James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Kalkaska

HIGHWAY: M-72

CLOSEST CITY: Kalkaska

START DATE: Tuesday, May 26, 2020

ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, July 17, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $511,000 to resurface 0.4 miles of M-72 from Birch Street to east of Walnut Street in Kalkaska. This project includes shoulder improvements and creation of a center left-turn lane.

For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require intermittent lane closures with traffic regulators.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project includes a new center-left turn lane, which can help reduce some types of traffic crashes.

ESSENTIAL WORK: This road construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.  

