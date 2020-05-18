Covid-19 Impact on Image Recognition Software Market by Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players and more...
A new market study, titled “Global Image Recognition Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, May 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Image Recognition Software Market
This report focuses on the global Image Recognition Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Image Recognition Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Microsoft
AWS
OpenCV
Google
Sight Machine
Scikit-image
Clarifai
Ximilar
Hive
IBM
Alibaba
Sighthound
Request Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4902303-global-image-recognition-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premises
Cloud Based
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprise
SMEs
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Image Recognition Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Image Recognition Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4902303-global-image-recognition-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026
About Us:
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.
NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
+1 646-845-9349
email us here