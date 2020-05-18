Shaftsbury Barracks // DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS INCIDENT

CASE#: 20B301554

TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Sommers

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: May 17, 2020 at approximately 1900 hours

LOCATION: Kocher Drive, Bennington, VT

VIOLATION: DLS

ACCUSED: Jay A. Powers

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 17, 2020 at approximately 1900 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police –Shaftsbury Barracks conducted a traffic stop on Kocher Drive, in the Town of Bennington, Vermont. The operator was identified as Jay A. Powers. Further investigation revealed Powers’ privilege to operate a motor vehicle on a public highway in Vermont was criminally suspended. Powers was released on a citation to appear at the Bennington Superior Court, Criminal Division, on July 6th , 2020 at 0815 hours.

LODGED: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Bennington Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: July 6th , 2020 at 0815 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Shawn Sommers

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Field Station

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury,VT 05262