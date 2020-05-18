Shaftsbury Barracks // DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS INCIDENT
CASE#: 20B301554
TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Sommers
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: May 17, 2020 at approximately 1900 hours
LOCATION: Kocher Drive, Bennington, VT
VIOLATION: DLS
ACCUSED: Jay A. Powers
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 17, 2020 at approximately 1900 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police –Shaftsbury Barracks conducted a traffic stop on Kocher Drive, in the Town of Bennington, Vermont. The operator was identified as Jay A. Powers. Further investigation revealed Powers’ privilege to operate a motor vehicle on a public highway in Vermont was criminally suspended. Powers was released on a citation to appear at the Bennington Superior Court, Criminal Division, on July 6th , 2020 at 0815 hours.
LODGED: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Bennington Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: July 6th , 2020 at 0815 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Shawn Sommers
Vermont State Police
Shaftsbury Field Station
96 Airport Road
Shaftsbury,VT 05262