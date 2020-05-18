Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 90 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,367 in the last 365 days.

Shaftsbury Barracks // DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS INCIDENT

                                                                                                   

CASE#: 20B301554

TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Sommers                                                                         

STATION: Shaftsbury                     

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: May 17, 2020 at approximately 1900 hours

LOCATION:  Kocher Drive, Bennington, VT

VIOLATION: DLS

 

ACCUSED: Jay A. Powers

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On May 17, 2020 at approximately 1900 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police –Shaftsbury Barracks conducted a traffic stop on Kocher Drive, in the Town of Bennington, Vermont. The operator was identified as Jay A. Powers.  Further investigation revealed Powers’ privilege to operate a motor vehicle on a public highway in Vermont was criminally suspended. Powers was released on a citation to appear at the Bennington Superior Court, Criminal Division, on July 6th , 2020 at 0815 hours.

 

LODGED: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Bennington Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: July 6th , 2020 at 0815 hours

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

Trooper Shawn Sommers

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Field Station

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury,VT 05262

 

 

 

You just read:

Shaftsbury Barracks // DLS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.