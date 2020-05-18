Williston Barracks // Burglary Investigation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A102083

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Stephen DiGregorio

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 05/17/2020 at approximately 0330 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1436 W Main Street, Richmond VT

VIOLATION: Burglary

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 17, 2020 at approximately 0435 hours, Williston VSP was notified of a burglary that took place at the Richmond Mobil, in Richmond VT. Troopers responded to the location where a damaged glass door and front window were found. Numerous unopened packages of cigarettes were also scattered in front of the broken window. Surveillance video shows two individuals arriving on foot, forcing entry into the store, where later an unknown quantity of cigarettes and a cash register box were taken.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incidence is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks at 802-878-7111.