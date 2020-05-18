Williston Barracks // Burglary Investigation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A102083
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Stephen DiGregorio
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 05/17/2020 at approximately 0330 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 1436 W Main Street, Richmond VT
VIOLATION: Burglary
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 17, 2020 at approximately 0435 hours, Williston VSP was notified of a burglary that took place at the Richmond Mobil, in Richmond VT. Troopers responded to the location where a damaged glass door and front window were found. Numerous unopened packages of cigarettes were also scattered in front of the broken window. Surveillance video shows two individuals arriving on foot, forcing entry into the store, where later an unknown quantity of cigarettes and a cash register box were taken.
This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incidence is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks at 802-878-7111.