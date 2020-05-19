Long-time Sports Industry Entrepreneurs Launch Kickstarter for Rhoodie; the First Hoodie with Attachable Mask and Gloves

All this said, would you prefer to travel with or without a Rhoodie? Micah Lancaster Training Optimize your sociosportive distancing

GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- For immediate release:For more information contact:Iwan Postel at iwan@micahlancaster.comLong-time Sports Industry Entrepreneurs Launch Kickstarter for Rhoodie the First Hoodie with Attachable Mask and Gloves“This isn’t about making a stance on wearing masks or not wearing masks. I simply believe in creating. At MLXT, we wanted a remedy. I’ve always wanted a hoodie that was light enough to wear in the summer. I’ve wanted gloves that actually train for my ability to feel the ball’s rotation in my hands while dribbling. And if I have to wear a mask for any reason, at any time, I don’t want it attached to my ears and pressed uncomfortably tight to my face. If our normal ends up changing, if I’m ever required, or if it ever becomes a safety concern, I simply want a solution. And the remedy is the Rhoodie. The first Hoodie with social distancing concepts built in, so I never have to stop training, and neither do you.” says Micah Lancaster , the world-renowned basketball skills training innovator.As a long-time entrepreneur and sports marketer, Iwan Postel, a member of MLXT, puts a high value on three things: innovation, problem solving and above all, making common sense more common. As COVID-19 grew into a full-fledged global pandemic, MLXT started envisioning creative new ways to make social distancing more effective. The result? The Rhoodie.The Rhoodie is the first all-in-one all-season hoodie that comes with an attachable mask and gloves – that can be stored in the garment’s zippable pockets. The sleeves are detachable for intensive workout sessions or very hot weather and comes in a very thin, lightweight fabric for men, women and kids - even toddlers. Because the mask does not wrap around the user’s ears or head, it is ultra-comfortable and simpler to use. In addition, both the mask and gloves are washable, reducing the waste associated with disposable personal protection equipment.A Kickstarter launched this week (May 19) to provide early supporters a chance to get involved with the product rollout. It will run for 15-days only and thereafter the Rhoodie will be available at normal retail pricing on MLXT’s websites.“At MLXT we developed the Rhoodie to provide a fashionable, convenient, comfortable and practical remedy for optimized social distancing – especially in crowded areas or when using public transportation, flying, playing sports, or in fact in pretty much any situation, we’ve got you all covered” explained Postel. “The mask is what really sets this apart though. It is soft, washable, breathable and, because it attaches directly to the hood, is much more comfortable than the masks that fasten around your ears or head.”Together with Micah Lancaster, whose methods have been popularized among many NBA superstars as well as the 2018 Indiana Pacers, the pair deliver offshoot skills training products to homes and gyms around the world and sell sports garments as part of that business. Lancaster, in fact, has tested the Rhoodie with his trainers who deemed it appropriate to wear while exercising. The product likewise was well received by parents of toddlers who often tug at masks that wrap around their ears or head.“COVID-19 has disrupted all of our lives. So, we created the Rhoodie so that some of the stress and discomfort we are all dealing with is a little less so. We’re excited to bring this to market and if our beta tests are indicative, you will be seeing a lot of this garment. Because, let’s face it, it just makes good sense,” Postel added.Deliveries of the first Rhoodies are planned for June and throughout July. To find out more or to support the Rhoodie Kickstarter, go to kickstarter.com# ## #

