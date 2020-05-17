News Release/Residential Fire/Williamstown, VT

VSP NEWS RELEASE

Incident/ Fire Investigation - Williamstown, Vermont

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY FIRE & EXPLOSION INVESTIGATION UNIT

VERMONT STATE POLICE - Westminster Barracks

Vermont State Police Case # 20A301938

INCIDENT TYPE: Fire Investigation

FIRE INVESTIGATORS: Detective Sergeant Steven Otis - Vermont State Police,

Assistant State Fire Marshal Tim Angell - Division of Fire Safety

CONTACT# 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 05/17/2020 Approximately 3:23 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: 691 Baptist Road Williamstown, Vermont

Homeowner: Christopher Dessureau Williamstown, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 17, 2020 at approximately 3:23 AM, the Williamstown Fire Department responded to 691 Baptist Road, Williamstown for a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered a fully involved structure fire in the two story raised ranch and attached two car garage. They noted the bulk of the house had already collapsed. They then began an exterior attack of the fire and prevented it from consuming the garage side of the structure.

There were no reported injuries.

The Williamstown Fire Department was assisted by Barre Town Fire Department, Washington Fire Department, Brookfield Fire Department, Chelsea Fire Department, Berlin Fire Department and East Randolph Fire Department.

As part of his scene assessment, Williamstown Fire Chief William Graham contacted the VT Dept of Public Safety Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit for assistance in determining the origin and cause of this fire.

Members of the Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit responded to the scene early that morning and initiated an origin and cause investigation. It was determined that the owner had left earlier in the previous day and took his family to Hampton Beach, NH and that the house was unoccupied during the time leading up to the reported fire.

This fire remains under investigation and is considered suspicious.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Steven Otis at the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600 or by contacting the Vermont Arson Tip Award

Program(VATAP) hotline at 1-800-32-ARSON(1-800-322-7766). The VATAP will pay up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Steven Otis

Detective Sergeant

Fire and Explosion Investigtaion Unit

Vermont State Police

Westminster Field Station

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT 05346

Phone: 802/722-4600

Email: steven.otis@vermont.gov