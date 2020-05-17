Middlesex Barracks - DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A301935
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Benjamin Goodwin
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 05/17/2020 at 01:22 AM
INCIDENT LOCATION: (I89 Southbound, Exit 7 - Berlin)
VIOLATION: Driving with a Criminally Suspended License
ACCUSED: Eric Cyr
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 17, 2020 at approximately 01:22 AM, Vermont State
Police stopped to assist a disabled motorist on I89 southbound at exit 7 in the
town of Berlin. State Police made contact with the operator, who was identified
as Eric Cyr. Subsequent investigation revealed that Cyr was operating a motor
vehicle on a public highway with a criminally suspended license. Cyr was
released on a citation to appear in Washington County
Criminal Court on July 09, 2020 at 08:30 AM to answer the charge of DLS-C.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/09/2020 at 08:30 AM
COURT: Washington County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: No
MUG SHOT: NO
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.