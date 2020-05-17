Middlesex Barracks - DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A301935

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Benjamin Goodwin

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 05/17/2020 at 01:22 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: (I89 Southbound, Exit 7 - Berlin)

VIOLATION: Driving with a Criminally Suspended License

ACCUSED: Eric Cyr

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 17, 2020 at approximately 01:22 AM, Vermont State

Police stopped to assist a disabled motorist on I89 southbound at exit 7 in the

town of Berlin. State Police made contact with the operator, who was identified

as Eric Cyr. Subsequent investigation revealed that Cyr was operating a motor

vehicle on a public highway with a criminally suspended license. Cyr was

released on a citation to appear in Washington County

Criminal Court on July 09, 2020 at 08:30 AM to answer the charge of DLS-C.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/09/2020 at 08:30 AM

COURT: Washington County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: NO

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.