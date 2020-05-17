» News » 2020 » St. Joe State Park off-road vehicle riding area re...

St. Joe State Park off-road vehicle riding area reopens May 18

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, MAY 17, 2020 – Missouri State Parks, a division of the Department of Natural Resources, today announced the reopening of the off-road vehicle riding area at St. Joe State Park on Monday, May 18. This is part of the agency’s continued efforts to return to normal operations in conjunction with Governor Mike Parson’s “Show Me Strong” Recovery Plan.

To ensure proper social distancing, park visitors will need to purchase same-day ORV permits online before arriving at the park.

Beginning Monday, May 18, daily ORV permits must be purchased online at mostateparks.com. Permits can be purchased for same-day use only. The capacity of ORV permits sold will be limited to allow space for proper social distancing in the riding area and the staging area parking lot.

For the riders’ convenience, the required six-foot staffed orange flags will be available for purchase by credit or debit card only at the park office.

All visitors must remain diligent and come prepared to enjoy the outdoors responsibly by following the guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

Keep a minimum distance of six feet between you and others. Avoid crowded areas and groups of people. Stay close-to-home and travel with only those from your household. Wash your hands often. Come prepared and carry hand sanitizers, soaps, wipes and water. Avoid handshakes, hugs and touching your face. Cover your mouth and nose with your elbow when you cough or sneeze. Be kind and considerate of others. Most importantly, stay home if you are sick.

Visitors are encouraged to visit mostateparks.com to find a park close to home and to check for individual park advisories before heading to the park.

St. Joe State Park is located in Park Hills, off Highway 32.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. If you have questions regarding Missouri State Parks, please contact us at moparks@dnr.mo.gov. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

