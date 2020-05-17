Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks / Unlawful Mischief / Petit Larceny / Disorderly Conduct / Criminal Threatening

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A301858

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Isaac Merriam                            

STATION:  Middlesex Barracks                   

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 05/11/2020 at 1220 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Austin Road, Marshfield, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief, Petit Larceny, Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Threatening

 

ACCUSED:  Cody Bolduc                                             

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT

 

VICTIM: Colten Baslow

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT

 

VICTIM: Hussna Yachfine

AGE: 18

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 11th, 2020, Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks responded to Austin Road, in the Town of Marshfield, VT for a reported intoxicated male trying to break into an occupied residence. Subsequent investigation revealed that Cody Bolduc (21) of Marshfield, kicked a car causing damage, stole a bicycle, used obscene language in public, displayed threatening and assaultive behavior that put two individuals in fear of their physical safety. Bolduc was located shortly after Troopers arrived on scene and was arrested without incident.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  07/02/2020 at 0830          

COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Detoxed at Chittenden County Correctional Center    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Isaac Merriam

Vermont State Police - Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex VT 05602

(802) 229-9191

(802)229-2648 (Fax)

 

