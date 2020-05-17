Middlesex Barracks / Unlawful Mischief / Petit Larceny / Disorderly Conduct / Criminal Threatening

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 20A301858

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Isaac Merriam

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 05/11/2020 at 1220 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Austin Road, Marshfield, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief, Petit Larceny, Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Threatening

ACCUSED: Cody Bolduc

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT

VICTIM: Colten Baslow

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT

VICTIM: Hussna Yachfine

AGE: 18

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 11th, 2020, Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks responded to Austin Road, in the Town of Marshfield, VT for a reported intoxicated male trying to break into an occupied residence. Subsequent investigation revealed that Cody Bolduc (21) of Marshfield, kicked a car causing damage, stole a bicycle, used obscene language in public, displayed threatening and assaultive behavior that put two individuals in fear of their physical safety. Bolduc was located shortly after Troopers arrived on scene and was arrested without incident.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/02/2020 at 0830

COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Detoxed at Chittenden County Correctional Center

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

