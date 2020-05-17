Middlesex Barracks / Unlawful Mischief / Petit Larceny / Disorderly Conduct / Criminal Threatening
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A301858
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Isaac Merriam
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 05/11/2020 at 1220 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Austin Road, Marshfield, VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief, Petit Larceny, Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Threatening
ACCUSED: Cody Bolduc
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT
VICTIM: Colten Baslow
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT
VICTIM: Hussna Yachfine
AGE: 18
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 11th, 2020, Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks responded to Austin Road, in the Town of Marshfield, VT for a reported intoxicated male trying to break into an occupied residence. Subsequent investigation revealed that Cody Bolduc (21) of Marshfield, kicked a car causing damage, stole a bicycle, used obscene language in public, displayed threatening and assaultive behavior that put two individuals in fear of their physical safety. Bolduc was located shortly after Troopers arrived on scene and was arrested without incident.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/02/2020 at 0830
COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Detoxed at Chittenden County Correctional Center
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Isaac Merriam
Vermont State Police - Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex VT 05602
(802) 229-9191
(802)229-2648 (Fax)