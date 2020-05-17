Westminster Barracks// simple assault-attempt to identify

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE/ REQUEST FOR INFORMATION - ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY

CASE#: 20B102181

TROOPER Marina Pacilio

STATION: VSP Westminster

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

DATE/TIME: 05/17/2020 at 1407 hrs.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Jiffy Mart, 301 Vermont Route 131, Weathersfield, VT.

VIOLATION: Simple Assault

ACCUSED: Unknown Male

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Charles Gordon

AGE:58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: White River Junction, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 05/17/2020 at approximately 1407 hours, the Vermont State Police were notified of a fight in progress at the Jiffy Mart located at 301 Vermont Route 131, Weathersfield, Vermont. Troopers from the VSP Westminster barracks responded to the location. Prior to the arrival of Troopers, a male wearing a neon-green sweatshirt, left in the scene in newer-model, silver, Toyota pick-up truck with New Hampshire registration. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Marina Pacilio of the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks at (802) 722-4600.