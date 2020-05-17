Eligible New Yorkers Encouraged to Get Tested for COVID-19

New York State Now Has More Than 700 Testing Sites

Launches New Website for New Yorkers to Find Nearest COVID-19 Testing Sites

New Partnership with CVS to Bring Testing to More Than 60 Pharmacies Across the State

Reminds New Yorkers in Need of Emotional Support to Call 1-844-863-9314 to Schedule a Free Appointment with a Mental Health Professional

State Has Distributed More Than Three Million Free Bottles of NYS Clean Hand Sanitizer to Date

Video of Governor Cuomo Being Tested for COVID-19 is Available Here and in TV Quality Here

Confirms 1,889 Additional Coronavirus Cases in New York State - Bringing Statewide Total to 350,121; New Cases in 46 Counties