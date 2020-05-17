Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Stolen Vehicle - VSP Westminster

On 05/16/2020 at approximately 1016 hours,  the Vermont State Police Westminster received the report of a stolen ATV from a residence on Richards Road in Grafton. The ATV was described to be a Honda 400EX sport, red in color. It was reported that the ATV was stolen on 05/16/2020 between the hours of 0200 and 0800. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Corrao of the Vermont State Police - Westminster barracks at (802) 722-4600 or call the State Police Crime Information Tip Line at (802) 241-5355. Anonymous crime tips can also be sent using your mobile device. Text the keyword VTIPS to the shortcut CRIMES (274687) and share the tip you have about a crime.

 

 

Trooper Isabella Corrao

Vermont State Police – Westminster

1330 Westminster Heights Rd. Putney, VT. 05346

Tel. (802)722-4600

 

Stolen Vehicle - VSP Westminster

