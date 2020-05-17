TBI Agents Investigating Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting in Germantown

GERMANTOWN – At the request of 30th District Attorney General Amy Weirich, TBI Special Agents are investigating the circumstances that led to an officer-involved shooting this morning in Germantown.

Preliminary information indicates the incident began at approximately 3:21 a.m., when Germantown Police officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 6900 block of Corsica Drive where gunfire was reported. The officers encountered a man with several firearms who refused orders to drop his weapons. For reasons still under investigation, three officers fired at the man, fatally wounding him. No officers were injured. The deceased individual has been identified as Brian Cooper (DOB: 9/30/70).

TBI Special Agents continue to work to gather any and all relevant interviews and evidence. As in any case, TBI’s investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General throughout the process for her consideration.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to their respective agency.

Any updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.