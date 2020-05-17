Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Scott Updates Operations for Greenhouses, Nurseries and Garden Centers

This is a critical time of year for Vermont’s nurseries, greenhouses, and garden centers and their many customers. During Governor Phil Scott’s press conference today, guidance for outdoor retail operations was announced and is referenced in Addendum 11 to Executive Order 01-20. This announcement, effective April 27th, 2020, allows for in-person customer purchase of seeds, annuals, vegetable seedlings, perennials, herbs, shrubs, trees, and other landscaping and gardening materials from an outdoor retail operation in adherence to the guidelines outlined below.

All Vermont businesses operating during the declared State of Emergency shall comply with the following guidelines:

-          Adhere to physical distancing, health and sanitation measures in accordance with VDH, CDC, and ACCD guidelines further outlined in Addendum 11.

-          Develop and deliver to all employees a training and written copy of health and safety standard operating procedures developed by VOSHA and VDH by May 4, 2020.

Phase 2 of Vermont’s gradual reopening offers additional requirements for outdoor retail operations, effective April 27, 2020, allowing the following:

-          Outdoor retail operations, such as nurseries, greenhouses and garden centers offering mulch, stone, plant, tree, or seed sales, etc., may allow in-person shopping, but no more than one customer per 200 square feet of retail space and a maximum of 10 total people (including customers and employees) at one time;

-          Outdoor retailers shall take steps to schedule or stage customer visits, such as waiting in cars until pre-orders are ready or numbers in the retail space permit additional shoppers, to ensure no congregation; and

-          Adherence with social distancing and facial covering guidance outlined in Addendum 11.

 

