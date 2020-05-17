Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Traffic Alert - Vermont Route 100 (Main St) Waitsfield

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

VSP Williston

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Vt Route 100 (Main St) in the town of Waitsfield is currently closed south bound from the intersection of Route 17 due to an active structure fire.

This incident is expected to last until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorist should expect delays in this area and are strongly encouraged to seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

​Dispatcher Crossett

Vt State Police - Williston

2777 St George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111

