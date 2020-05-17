Traffic Alert - Vermont Route 100 (Main St) Waitsfield
Vt Route 100 (Main St) in the town of Waitsfield is currently closed south bound from the intersection of Route 17 due to an active structure fire.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorist should expect delays in this area and are strongly encouraged to seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
