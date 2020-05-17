FLAG ALERT: Extending Half-Staff Notice for US and NC Flags in Honor of Former NC State Rep. Larry Womble

In honor of the late Larry Womble, former NC State Representative, Governor Roy Cooper is extending the notice for all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities. Flags are to remain lowered to half-staff through sunset on Monday, May 18, 2020.

Larry Womble's political career spans more than three decades. He was elected to represent North Carolina's 71st District in 1995, where he served until 2012. A notable advocate for the minority and underserved communities, Womble was a strong activist for the 2009 Racial Justice Act, which created a method for death row prisoners to contest their sentences. Prior to his role in the NC General Assembly, Womble served three terms as alderman for the City of Winston-Salem from 1981-1993. Womble passed away on Thursday, May 14.

Statement from Governor Roy Cooper:

"Former Representative Larry Womble spent his life advocating for racial justice and education equality in North Carolina. Our prayers are with his family, loved ones and the Winston-Salem community."

As a show of respect, individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Please note, all North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the US Flag Code.

