The equipment to fight COVID-19 arrived in São Tomé & Príncipe. This World Health Organization (WHO) donation is supported by the European Commission, United Nations and Portuguese Republic. It includes PPE materials for health workers & patients, vaccines from UNICEF, drugs, ventilators & the laboratory to carry out the COVID-19 tests.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.
You just read:
Coronavirus - Africa: Equipment to fight COVID-19 arrives in São Tomé & Príncipe
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.