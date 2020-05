Westminster/DUI

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B102171

TROOPER: Tpr. John Waitekus

STATION: Westminster barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

DATE/TIME: 05-16-20 at 2253 Hrs.

INCIDENT LOCATION: 111 Depot Rd Newfane Vt.

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: Trina A. Worona

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wilmington, VT.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 05-16-20 at 2253 hrs. VT State Police were called to a single vehicle crash in Newfane VT. After an investigation, Trina A. Worona, 33, of Wilmington, VT. was charged with DUI. Worona will answer to the charge in