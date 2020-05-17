Shaftsbury Barracks // Aggravated Assault // Simple Assault // Criminal Threatening

STATE OF VERMONT

CASE#: 20B301543

TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Sommers

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: May 16, 2020 at approximately 1954 hours

LOCATION: Residence on VT RT 7A, Shaftsbury, VT

VIOLATION: 1) Aggravated Assault

2) Simple Assault

3) Criminal Threatening

ACCUSED: David F. Merriam

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 16, 2020, at approximately 1954 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police –Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a disturbance at a residence on VT RT 7A, in the Town of Shaftsbury, VT. Further investigation revealed David F. Merriam physically assaulted two individuals with the intent to cause serious bodily injury and pain. Merriam was taken into custody and transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for further processing. After processing, Merriam was transported to the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility and held without bail.

LODGED: Yes

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: May 18, 2020, at 1230 PM

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

