Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 4,133 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,294 in the last 365 days.

Shaftsbury Barracks // Aggravated Assault // Simple Assault // Criminal Threatening

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS INCIDENT

                                                                                                   

CASE#: 20B301543

TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Sommers                                                                         

STATION: Shaftsbury                     

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: May 16, 2020 at approximately 1954 hours

LOCATION: Residence on VT RT 7A, Shaftsbury, VT

VIOLATION: 1) Aggravated Assault  

                      2) Simple Assault

                      3) Criminal Threatening

 

ACCUSED: David F. Merriam

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT

 

VICTIM:  (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On May 16, 2020, at approximately 1954 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police –Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a disturbance at a residence on VT RT 7A, in the Town of Shaftsbury, VT. Further investigation revealed David F. Merriam physically assaulted two individuals with the intent to cause serious bodily injury and pain. Merriam was taken into custody and transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for further processing. After processing, Merriam was transported to the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility and held without bail.

 

 

LODGED: Yes

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: May 18, 2020, at 1230 PM

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Shawn Sommers

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Field Station

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury,VT 05262

 

 

 

You just read:

Shaftsbury Barracks // Aggravated Assault // Simple Assault // Criminal Threatening

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.