RE: Road Closure- VT Route 105 W- North Troy

At this time Route 105 W in North Troy has reopened to traffic.

Thank you!

VSP Derby

Please be advised that Route 105 W in the area of Route 101 in North Troy is closed due to a motor vehicle accident.

This incident is expected to last until further notice, and updates will be provided when the roadway has reopened.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

