RE: Road Closure- VT Route 105 W- North Troy
At this time Route 105 W in North Troy has reopened to traffic.
Thank you!
VSP Derby
From: Glowacki, Taylor via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Saturday, May 16, 2020 7:43 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: Road Closure- VT Route 105 W- North Troy
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Derby Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Please be advised that Route 105 W in the area of Route 101 in North Troy is closed due to a motor vehicle accident.
This incident is expected to last until further notice, and updates will be provided when the roadway has reopened.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
VSP Derby