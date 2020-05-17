Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI-Alcohol
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B301540
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ben Irwin
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: May 16, 2020 / 1848 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: County Rd, Pownal
VIOLATION: DUI - Alcohol
ACCUSED: Jeffrey Collins
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State
Police - Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a complaint of a vehicle roll over on
County Rd in Pownal. The complainant advised multiple males were attempting to
roll the vehicle back onto its wheels. Before arriving on scene the individuals
involved were able to roll the vehicle back onto its wheels and drive away. The
vehicle was located on County Rd in Pownal by Troopers. A motor vehicle stop was conducted for multiple defective equipment violations were observed, along with no registration.
While speaking with the operator, Jeffrey Collins, he showed several signs of
alcohol impairment. Collins was screened for DUI and ultimately placed under
arrest for the suspicion of DUI - Alcohol. Collins was transported and
processed at the Shaftsbury Barracks. Collins was issued a Criminal Citation to
appear at the Bennington Superior Court- Criminal Division on July 6, 2020 at
0815 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: July 6, 2020 / 0815 hours
COURT: Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Benjamin Irwin
Vermont State Police
96 Airport Rd
Shaftsbury VT, 05262
802-442-5421