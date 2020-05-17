Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI-Alcohol

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B301540

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ben Irwin

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: May 16, 2020 / 1848 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: County Rd, Pownal

VIOLATION: DUI - Alcohol

ACCUSED: Jeffrey Collins

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State

Police - Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a complaint of a vehicle roll over on

County Rd in Pownal. The complainant advised multiple males were attempting to

roll the vehicle back onto its wheels. Before arriving on scene the individuals

involved were able to roll the vehicle back onto its wheels and drive away. The

vehicle was located on County Rd in Pownal by Troopers. A motor vehicle stop was conducted for multiple defective equipment violations were observed, along with no registration.

While speaking with the operator, Jeffrey Collins, he showed several signs of

alcohol impairment. Collins was screened for DUI and ultimately placed under

arrest for the suspicion of DUI - Alcohol. Collins was transported and

processed at the Shaftsbury Barracks. Collins was issued a Criminal Citation to

appear at the Bennington Superior Court- Criminal Division on July 6, 2020 at

0815 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: July 6, 2020 / 0815 hours

COURT: Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Benjamin Irwin

Vermont State Police

96 Airport Rd

Shaftsbury VT, 05262

802-442-5421