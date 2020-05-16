MDE Announces 4th Annual “Celebration of Excellence” Tour to Recognize District Achievements

NEWS RELEASE

UPDATED: October 7, 2019

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced a schedule of visits to recognize all A districts. District leaders, school board members, teachers, students and community members will join Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education, at each location.

Statewide, the number of schools and districts earning an A has more than doubled, with A-rated schools jumping from 88 to 196, and A-rated districts increasing from 14 to 31.

“Student achievement is clearly on the rise, and I want to personally congratulate everyone in these school districts on their hard work and dedication to student learning. I look forward to visiting school districts each year, and the fact that I have so many on this year’s schedule speaks to the quality of education that our students are receiving. As schools across the state improve, our students reap the rewards of an education that better prepares them to achieve their goals,” Wright said.

The visits are scheduled as follows: