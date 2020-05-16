MDE Announces 4th Annual “Celebration of Excellence” Tour to Recognize District Achievements
JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced a schedule of visits to recognize all A districts. District leaders, school board members, teachers, students and community members will join Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education, at each location.
Statewide, the number of schools and districts earning an A has more than doubled, with A-rated schools jumping from 88 to 196, and A-rated districts increasing from 14 to 31.
“Student achievement is clearly on the rise, and I want to personally congratulate everyone in these school districts on their hard work and dedication to student learning. I look forward to visiting school districts each year, and the fact that I have so many on this year’s schedule speaks to the quality of education that our students are receiving. As schools across the state improve, our students reap the rewards of an education that better prepares them to achieve their goals,” Wright said.
The visits are scheduled as follows:
|
Date
|
Location/District
|
Time
|
10/8/19
|
Petal School District
|
9:30 – 10:15 a.m.
|
10/8/19
|
Lamar County School District
|
11:00-11:45 a.m.
|
10/8/19
|
Poplarville Special Municipal Separate School District
|
1:15-2:00 p.m.
|
10/9/19
|
Clinton Public School District
|
9:00-9:45 a.m.
|
10/9/19
|
Rankin County School District
|
10:45-11:30 a.m.
|
10/9/19
|
Madison County School District
|
1:15-2:00 p.m.
|
10/11/19
|
Pearl Public School District
|
9:30-10:15 a.m.
|
10/15/19
|
Newton County School District
|
10:45-11:30 a.m.
|
10/25/19
|
Stone County School District
|
11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|
10/28/19
|
Bay St. Louis-Waveland School District
|
11:00-11:45 a.m.
|
10/28/19
|
Long Beach School District
|
1:00-1:45 p.m.
|
10/31/19
|
Pass Christian Public School District
|
9:00-9:45 a.m.
|
10/31/19
|
Gulfport School District
|
10:45-11:30 a.m.
|
10/31/19
|
Harrison County School District
|
1:30-2:15 p.m.
|
11/1/19
|
Ocean Springs School District
|
9:30-10:15 a.m.
|
11/1/19
|
Jackson County School District
|
11:15 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
|
11/1/19
|
Biloxi Public School District
|
1:30-2:15 p.m.
|
11/5/19
|
Union County School District
|
9:00-9:45 a.m.
|
11/5/19
|
Pontotoc City Schools
|
11:00-11:45 a.m.
|
11/5/19
|
New Albany Public Schools
|
1:30-2:15 p.m.
|
11/6/19
|
Lowndes County School District
|
10:30-11:15 a.m.
|
11/6/19
|
Amory School District
|
1:15-2:00 p.m.
|
12/11/19
|
Alcorn School District
|
9:00-9:45 a.m.
|
12/11/19
|
Tishomingo County Special Municipal Separate School District
|
11:15 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
|
12/11/19
|
Booneville School District
|
1:45-2:30 p.m.
|
12/12/19
|
Lafayette County School District
|
9:00-9:45 a.m.
|
12/12/19
|
Oxford School District
|
11:00-11:45 a.m.
|
12/13/19
|
DeSoto County School District
|
10:30-11:15 a.m.
|
1/7/20
|
Union Public School District
|
9:45-10:30 a.m.
|
1/7/20
|
Enterprise School District
|
1:15-2:00 p.m.
|
1/8/20
|
Hancock County School District
|
11:00-11:45 a.m.
Media Contact:
Patrice Guilfoyle, APR Director of Communications 601-359-3706
Jean Cook, APR Director of Public Relations 601-359-3519