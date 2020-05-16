Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MDE Announces 4th Annual “Celebration of Excellence” Tour to Recognize District Achievements

NEWS RELEASE

UPDATED: October 7, 2019  

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced a schedule of visits to recognize all A districts. District leaders, school board members, teachers, students and community members will join Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education, at each location. 

Statewide, the number of schools and districts earning an A has more than doubled, with A-rated schools jumping from 88 to 196, and A-rated districts increasing from 14 to 31. 

“Student achievement is clearly on the rise, and I want to personally congratulate everyone in these school districts on their hard work and dedication to student learning. I look forward to visiting school districts each year, and the fact that I have so many on this year’s schedule speaks to the quality of education that our students are receiving. As schools across the state improve, our students reap the rewards of an education that better prepares them to achieve their goals,” Wright said. 

The visits are scheduled as follows:

Date

Location/District

Time

10/8/19

 

Petal School District

9:30 – 10:15 a.m.

10/8/19

 

Lamar County School District

 

11:00-11:45 a.m.

10/8/19

 

Poplarville Special Municipal Separate School District

1:15-2:00 p.m.

10/9/19

 

Clinton Public School District

9:00-9:45 a.m.

10/9/19

 

Rankin County School District

10:45-11:30 a.m.

10/9/19

 

Madison County School District

1:15-2:00 p.m.

10/11/19

 

Pearl Public School District

9:30-10:15 a.m.

10/15/19

 

Newton County School District

10:45-11:30 a.m.

10/25/19

 

Stone County School District

11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

10/28/19

 

Bay St. Louis-Waveland School District

11:00-11:45 a.m.

10/28/19

 

Long Beach School District

1:00-1:45 p.m.

10/31/19

 

Pass Christian Public School District

 

9:00-9:45 a.m.

10/31/19

 

Gulfport School District

 

10:45-11:30 a.m.

10/31/19

 

Harrison County School District

1:30-2:15 p.m.

11/1/19

 

Ocean Springs School District

9:30-10:15 a.m.

11/1/19

 

Jackson County School District

11:15 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

11/1/19

 

Biloxi Public School District

1:30-2:15 p.m.

11/5/19

 

Union County School District

9:00-9:45 a.m.

11/5/19

 

Pontotoc City Schools

 

11:00-11:45 a.m.

11/5/19

 

New Albany Public Schools

1:30-2:15 p.m.

11/6/19

 

Lowndes County School District

10:30-11:15 a.m.

11/6/19

 

Amory School District

1:15-2:00 p.m.

12/11/19

 

Alcorn School District

9:00-9:45 a.m.

12/11/19

 

Tishomingo County Special Municipal Separate School District

11:15 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

12/11/19

 

Booneville School District

1:45-2:30 p.m.

12/12/19

 

Lafayette County School District

9:00-9:45 a.m.

12/12/19

 

Oxford School District

 

11:00-11:45 a.m.

12/13/19

 

DeSoto County School District

 

10:30-11:15 a.m.

1/7/20

Union Public School District

9:45-10:30 a.m.

1/7/20

Enterprise School District

1:15-2:00 p.m.

1/8/20

Hancock County School District

11:00-11:45 a.m.

 

Media Contact: 

Patrice Guilfoyle, APR Director of Communications 601-359-3706

Jean Cook, APR Director of Public Relations 601-359-3519

