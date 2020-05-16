Gov. Herbert Declaration on Armed Forces Day, 2020

Whereas, the United States of America’s Armed Forces have consistently defended the freedoms we cherish, exhibiting unparalleled courage, patriotism, and devotion to service;

Whereas, on Armed Forces Day we honor and pay our respects to the Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines, Coast Guardsmen, and Department of Defense civilians who serve our nation;

Whereas, every day, Utahns in uniform risk their lives and sacrifice time with their families and friends to protect our national security and keep us safe;

Whereas, we must never forget the sacrifice and courage of the hundreds of Utahns who are currently deployed to countries around the globe, as well as the continual sacrifices made by their families;

Whereas, we offer our respects to our troops who are combating the spread of COVID-19 here in Utah, and furthermore express our gratitude to the members of the Utah National Guard providing critical support to the state of Utah’s COVID-19 Task Force and the 388th Fighter Wing for their Salute Utah flyover;

Whereas we also offer our respects and gratitude to the Utah-based members of U.S Army, Navy and Air Force Reserve who have been called up and deployed to support COVID-19 response efforts across the nation;

Whereas, we salute the more than 200 Soldiers and Airmen from the Utah National Guard supporting the state’s testing, health emergency response, contact tracing, and language translation efforts in response to COVID-19, as well as the the Utah Air National Guard’s support of humanitarian efforts in Ecuador;

Whereas, members of the Army Recruiting Battalion, Tooele Army Depot, Dugway Proving Ground and Ogden Air Logistics Complex have continued to accomplish their missions in these trying times;

Whereas we acknowledge and celebrate all Utahns who proudly wear our nation’s uniforms and the family members who support them;

Now, Therefore, I, Gary R. Herbert, Governor of the great State of Utah, do hereby declare May 16, 2020, as Armed Forces Day in Utah.

