Gov. Herbert issues declaration in recognition of Armed Forces Day

In commemoration of Armed Forces Day, Governor Gary R. Herbert issued a declaration honoring the men and women serving in the United States Armed Forces and their families.

“Every day, Utahns in uniform risk their lives and sacrifice time with their families and friends to protect our national security and keep us safe,” the declaration reads. “We must never forget the sacrifice and courage of the hundreds of Utahns who are currently deployed to countries around the globe, as well as the continual sacrifices made by their families.”

Additionally, the governor released a video message paying to tribute to the service and sacrifice of the men and women in uniform, military families and Department of Defense civilians. The video may be watched at https://youtu.be/7AV-emw5Am4.

“Today, we are especially mindful that amidst a global pandemic of the brave men and women continue to serve,” said Gov. Herbert. “I hope you will join with me in honoring the sacrifice and courage of the hundreds of Utahns currently deployed beyond our shores and protecting America’s interests.”

The third Saturday in May is designated as Armed Forces Day by the United States. First observed on May 20 1950, the day honors Americans serving in the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Coast Guard.

Today, there are approximately 15,000 current service members in Utah, including those on Active Duty orders or in the Reserve and Utah National Guard. Additionally, Utahns serve in uniform are stationed at military installations across the nation and around the globe.

Following President Donald Trump’s Armed Forces Day proclamation, Utahns are encouraged to display the flag of the United States at their homes and businesses on Armed Forces Day.

To download the .pdf version of Gov. Herbert’s proclamation, please click here.