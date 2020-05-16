Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks; Unlawful Mischief, Unlawful Trespass

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

               

CASE#:20A301926

TROOPER: David Lambert                                            

STATION: VSP-Middlesex                    

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 05/16/2020 at 1030 hours

LOCATION: Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief; Unlawful Trespass 

 

ACCUSED: Melanie Sargent                         

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time State Police responded to Sugarhouse Road in Williamstown for a reported vandalism. The complainant stated that Melanie Sargent had damaged his camp at the intersection of Tower Road and Sugarhouse Road. Troopers arrived in the area but were unable to locate Sargent. Subsequent information led Troopers to a different camp on Sugarhouse Road. Upon arrival at the second camp Troopers observed a broken window and other indicators of a break-in. Troopers entered the residence and found Sargent inside. Sargent was taken into custody and transported to the Middlesex Barracks for processing. Sargent was subsequently released on a citation to appear in the Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division on June 24th, 2020 at 0800 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 06/24/2020 at 0800 hours 

COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Troop A- Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Phone: 802-229-9191

Fax: 802-229-2648

 

