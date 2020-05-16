Middlesex Barracks; Unlawful Mischief, Unlawful Trespass
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:20A301926
TROOPER: David Lambert
STATION: VSP-Middlesex
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 05/16/2020 at 1030 hours
LOCATION: Williamstown, VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief; Unlawful Trespass
ACCUSED: Melanie Sargent
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time State Police responded to Sugarhouse Road in Williamstown for a reported vandalism. The complainant stated that Melanie Sargent had damaged his camp at the intersection of Tower Road and Sugarhouse Road. Troopers arrived in the area but were unable to locate Sargent. Subsequent information led Troopers to a different camp on Sugarhouse Road. Upon arrival at the second camp Troopers observed a broken window and other indicators of a break-in. Troopers entered the residence and found Sargent inside. Sargent was taken into custody and transported to the Middlesex Barracks for processing. Sargent was subsequently released on a citation to appear in the Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division on June 24th, 2020 at 0800 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 06/24/2020 at 0800 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
