Taylor Announces Regional Liaison Team

Columbus -

Auditor of State Mary Taylor today announced her complete regional liaison team. Regional liaisons serve as a link between the Auditor of State’s office and the general public, local officials and constituents.

“This is a team of hard-working, highly motivated professionals who will represent the office effectively throughout the state. I’m pleased to have each of them on board,” Taylor said.

State Liaison Director Philip J. Wenzel will serve as state liaison director. Wenzel is a resident of Columbus, Ohio and a graduate of the University of Toledo. He brings a wide variety of statewide relationships to the office.

Central Ohio John Levitt will serve as Taylor’s central Ohio regional liaison. Levitt is a resident of Columbus, Ohio and is a graduate of Malone College in Canton, Ohio. He also has a master’s degree from Walsh University. Levitt brings more than 12 years of experience in state and local government.

Western Ohio Belinda Kenley will serve as Taylor’s western Ohio regional liaison. Kenley is a resident of Dayton, Ohio and a graduate of Sinclair Community College. She is also a 2005 graduate of the Jo Ann Davidson Ohio Leadership Institute.

Southwest Ohio Carl Enslen will serve as Taylor’s southwest Ohio regional liaison. He is a resident of Mason, Ohio and a graduate of the University of Cincinnati. He brings nearly 30 years of experience in business and state government to the position.

Southeast Ohio Marilyn Ashcraft will serve as Taylor’s southeast Ohio regional liaison. She is a resident of Marietta, Ohio and a graduate of Washington State Community College. Ashcraft worked as a nurse and office manager for nearly 30 years and has more than ten years of related state and local government experience.

Northwest Ohio Brian Dicken will serve as Taylor’s Northwest Ohio regional liaison. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University and brings 10 years of experience in both state and federal government to the auditor’s office.

Greater Cleveland Area Carlzo Cardwell will serve as Taylor’s greater Cleveland area regional liaison. He is a resident of Solon, Ohio and attended LeMoyne Owen College in Memphis, Tennessee. Cardwell is an experienced finance and accounting professional.

Northeast Ohio Susan Verble will serve as Taylor’s northeast Ohio regional liaison. She is a resident of North Canton, Ohio and a graduate of The Ohio State University. Verble brings more than 16 years experience in state government to the position.

Eastern Ohio Matthew Timbrook will serve as Taylor’s eastern Ohio regional liaison. He is a resident of Akron, Ohio and completed a degree in integrated social studies at Defiance College. Timbrook is currently working on his Masters of Applied Politics at the University of Akron.

Taylor is the first CPA to hold the office of Auditor of State of Ohio and is responsible for auditing nearly 5,000 units of state and local governments. She is committed to improving efficiency, increasing fiscal accountability and rooting out fraud, waste, and abuse in government spending.