Taylor Announces Key Staff Appointments

Columbus -

After an extensive interview process Auditor of State Mary Taylor today announced her choices for Senior Policy Advisor and Chief of Staff.

Former Director of the Office of Budget and Management Tim Keen will serve as Senior Policy Advisor in the State Auditor’s office. He completed his undergraduate degree at the University of Massachusetts and has a master’s degree in American politics and public policy from Rutgers University. Keen brings more than 20 years of budget and finance experience to the table having started his career in1986 as a budget analyst for the Ohio Legislative Budget Office.

“Few can match Tim’s expertise with Ohio’s budget matters and his overall public policy experience,” Taylor said. “He will serve Ohio well as we move forward to reshape the future of our Medicaid program. I’m proud to have Tim as a member of my team.”

Taylor also named Christina Haddad to serve as her chief of staff. Haddad, a native of Perrysburg, Ohio, is a graduate of the University of Kentucky. She worked as Taylor’s aide in the Ohio House of Representatives and most recently managed Taylor’s campaign for State Auditor.

“Christina is a close advisor and possesses sound judgment that I trust. She is a natural leader and is well-equipped to fulfill the responsibilities required of her in the chief of staff position,” Taylor said.

Additional appointments are expected in the near future.

Taylor is the first CPA to hold the office of Auditor of State of Ohio and is responsible for auditing nearly 5,000 units of state and local governments. She is committed to improving efficiency, increasing fiscal accountability and rooting out fraud, waste, and abuse in government spending. For more information, visit www.auditor.state.oh.us.