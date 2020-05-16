Taylor Names Five to Top Positions in Auditor of State Administration

Columbus -

Auditor of State Mary Taylor today announced the appointment of five individuals to senior positions within her administration.

“We’re fortunate to have secured some of the best and brightest minds in state government,” Taylor said. “I’m looking forward to working closely with each as we strive to ensure Ohio’s tax dollars are spent without fraud, waste or abuse.”

Taylor announced she will retain Robert Hinkle as chief deputy auditor. A graduate of Mount Vernon Nazarene University, Hinkle has served the Auditor of State’s office for more than 20 years. Prior to his current position, he served as chief auditor of the Auditor’s Columbus regional office. “Bob’s in-depth knowledge of government accounting is invaluable,” Taylor said. “He is a hard working, effective professional who has excelled at managing the audits of nearly 5,000 public entities.”

Karen J. Huey will serve as Taylor’s chief legal counsel. Huey is a graduate of the Capital University Law School with 20 years of state and local government-related legal experience. “Karen’s extensive legal career in public service and unique understanding of human services agencies in state government will serve my office well,” Taylor said.

Gary F. Joseph will join Taylor’s team as the director of administration. Joseph obtained degrees in accounting and human resources from the University of Akron and brings nearly 25 years of human resources and finance experience to the position. “I am confident in Gary’s professional abilities and his dedication to helping the Auditor’s office run in an efficient and effective manner,” Taylor said.

Taylor named Susan Raber to serve as director of public affairs. Raber completed her undergraduate degree at Duke University and earned her master’s degree in journalism from the University of Southern California. She has an extensive 16-year background in government public affairs and television news. “Susan is an experienced communications specialist,” Taylor said. “She is well-equipped to effectively communicate to the public the important work of the Auditor’s office.”

Deborah Hackathorn will serve as Taylor’s chief transition advisor. Hackathorn previously served as chief of staff under the office’s former administration. “I am pleased Deb has agreed to continue her service to the Auditor’s office,” Taylor said. “Her familiarity with office operations has been an invaluable resource as she provides guidance to ensure a smooth, professional transition.”

Today’s announcement rounds out her senior level staff appointments in the Auditor of State’s office. Taylor previously announced Christina Haddad as chief of staff, Tim Keen as senior policy advisor and also named her regional liaison team.

Taylor is the first CPA to hold the office of Auditor of State of Ohio and is responsible for auditing nearly 5,000 units of state and local governments. She is committed to improving efficiency, increasing fiscal accountability and rooting out fraud, waste and abuse in government spending. For more information, visit www.auditor.state.oh.us.