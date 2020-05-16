Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 5,721 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,292 in the last 365 days.

Taylor Releases Village of Benton Ridge Audit

Columbus -

Auditor of State Mary Taylor today released the biennial audit for the Village of Benton Ridge located in Hancock County. Auditors allege village clerk/treasurer Gail Schoonover knowingly recorded nearly $1,600 in payments to her personal sewer utility account when in fact those payments were not made.

A review of Schoonover’s sewer accounts from January 2004 through September 2006 shows she owed the village $1,594.83; however, since the initiation of the audit this amount has been repaid in full. The report is now in the hands of local prosecutors and has been referred to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

“It is essential for Benton Ridge council members to increase the oversight of village accounts as a deterrent to the loss or theft of public money,” Taylor said. “Proper safeguards will help the village protect these public funds and ensure that they are being used for their intended purposes.”

A finding for recovery was also issued against six village council members totaling $5,075 for salary overpayments. In 2004, council members voted to increase their pay, but state law says elected officials are not entitled to salary increases until a new term begins.

Taylor’s office also found a lack of oversight in the sewer utility billing and collections system and made the following recommendations:

  • Purchasing software to replace a paper system for billing and collections.
  • Requiring utility bills to include a pre-printed account number.
  • Charging a uniform delinquency fee to all late payments.
  • Crediting payments received on delinquent accounts to delinquent balances rather than current balances.
  • Purchasing a secured drop box for residents to pay bills.  Residents were using a mail slot at Village Hall where payments were left on the floor until someone picked them up.   

A copy of the complete audit is available online at http://www.auditor.state.oh.us/AuditSearch/Reports/2007/Village_of_Benton_Ridge_04_05-Hancock.pdf

You just read:

Taylor Releases Village of Benton Ridge Audit

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.