Taylor Releases Village of Leesville Audit

Leesville, OH -

State Auditor Mary Taylor released the 2004-2005 Village of Leesville audit finding potentially illegal appointments of the village’s elected officials. Auditor Taylor has referred the case to the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office and the Carroll County Board of Elections.

In her referral, Taylor found the village’s mayor, council members and clerk/treasurer may have violated Ohio law by appointing each other to their respective positions and remaining in those positions through at least one general election.

“This is a very serious situation,” Taylor said. “Village officials who are not duly elected to their positions in accordance with state law may lack the legal authority to do their job.”

The audit recommends village officials register with the county board of elections as current officeholders and secure a place on the ballot for the next general election.

This is not the first time auditors have cited village officials for violating this law. Auditors noted the same violation in the village’s 2002-2003 audit.

