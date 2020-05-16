Taylor Releases Springfield Twp. Audit

Clark County -

State Auditor Mary Taylor released the audit of Springfield Township in Clark County finding that two township employees made personal phone calls totaling $8,559.10.

“Public employees must be held to a higher standard as they are using taxpayer dollars,” Taylor said. “My office will continue to work to uncover fraud and waste of public money and hold responsible parties accountable.”

A review of phone records found that Kelly Kouse-Murley made 24 phone calls in less than a month to Japan for a total phone bill of $7,731.70. She made a partial payment of $550 during the audit period. Kouse-Murley was indicted on one count of theft by the Clark County Court of Common Pleas last October.

The review of township phone records also indicates Jason Smedley made several out-of-state phone calls for a total bill of $872.40. He repaid the money during the course of the audit.

Additionally, the report says the township made duplicate payments over the course of the fiscal year to several vendors. The vendors returned the identical payments to the township. Auditor Taylor recommends the township develop effective internal controls to reduce the likelihood of error.

A copy of the full audit is available online at http://www.auditor.state.oh.us/Public/AuditSearch/detail.aspx?ReportID=58798