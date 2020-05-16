Taylor Releases Barberton City School District Audit

Summit County -

State Auditor Mary Taylor released the audit of the Barberton City School District today questioning the spending of more than $43,000 related to the district’s special education program.

The district spent more than $1.1 million in federal funds on special education purchases during fiscal year 2006. But federal grant rules require local school districts to spend grant money within a specified time frame. The district was cited for spending $43,151 on special needs purchases outside the required time period.

“Failure to spend certain grant funds within the time limits established by federal regulations could subject the district to fines, penalties and the loss of future federal funding,” Taylor said. “Special education programs enhance the education of special needs students and receiving future federal funding for these programs is a necessity for many school districts.”

The report also noted a shortage of $620.35 from the athletic department’s petty cash fund. The district treasurer notified auditors of the shortage over the course of the audit. Barberton Athletic Director Matt Szyndler has since repaid that amount. The treasurer says the athletic department safe was moved to a more secure location.

A copy of the full audit is available online at http://www.auditor.state.oh.us/AuditSearch/Reports/2007/Barberton_City_School_District_06-Summit.pdf.