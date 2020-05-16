Taylor Declares Fiscal Watch Status for Federal Hocking Local School District

Athens County -

State Auditor Mary Taylor has placed Federal Hocking Local School District in fiscal watch status due to a deteriorating financial situation. The district forecasts a deficit of $282,000 and $1,466,000 for fiscal years 2007 and 2008.

The Ohio Department of Education placed Federal Hocking Local School District in fiscal caution on October 18, 2006. The district has been elevated to fiscal watch because of its failure to submit a plan to improve its financial situation.

“It’s important that our schools operate in a fiscally sound and stable manner,” Taylor said. “My office is ready and willing to provide assistance to school administrators in immediately addressing this issue by developing a strategy that will restore the district’s financial situation.” Fiscal watch status requires that the school district submit a financial plan within 60 days to the Ohio Department of Education. If they are unable to submit an acceptable plan, the school district will be placed in fiscal emergency within 120 days.

