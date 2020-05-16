Taylor Releases Village of Scio Audit

Harrison County -

State Auditor Mary Taylor released the audit covering fiscal years 03 and 04 for the Village of Scio. The findings showed that the village clerk and village treasurer did not keep accurate financial records.

Auditors advised that the Village would benefit from a clear segregation of duties between the clerk and treasurer. They also recommended that both officeholders maintain records of receipts and disbursements.

“I am strongly committed to ensuring that every single dollar of taxpayer money is spent appropriately and legally,” Taylor said. “Taxpayer money, entrusted to elected officials, should be used wisely and within the scope of the municipality’s budget.”

Additionally, the audit showed that the former village clerk, Zelma Brooks, received an overpayment of $385.81 and ordered that the money be repaid to the village. This issue has been referred to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

The village council approved the overpayment and voted to allow Brooks to keep the money. The council wanted to reward her for additional services she provided during her time as village clerk.

The Ohio Auditor of State’s Office is one of the largest accounting offices in the nation. The office strives to ensure that all public funds are spent legally and appropriately and works aggressively to root out fraud, waste and abuse in public spending. Taylor encourages anyone suspecting fraud or misspending of public dollars to contact her office toll free at 1-866-FRAUD-OH (1-866-372-8364).

A full copy of the audit is available online at http://www.auditor.state.oh.us/AuditSearch/Reports/2007/Village_of_Scio_04-Harrison.pdf.