Taylor Releases Green Local School District Audit

Wayne County -

State Auditor Mary Taylor released the June 30, 2006 annual audit for Green Local School District today questioning the spending of more than $53,000 in federal funding.

The Department of Education awarded the Green Local School District a special education grant. Auditors noted that $53,878.72 of the grant money spent for the 2004-2005 school year was charged to the 2005-2006 school year.

“It is our mission to ensure that all public funds are being spent appropriately and legally, especially when it comes to our schools,” Taylor said. “It’s very important that school officials follow specified federal guidelines so that they do not miss out on any future funding opportunities.”

The audit recommended that the District account for Special Education costs before September 30th, the end of the fiscal year reporting period, in order to prevent similar issues in the future. Gathering fiscal information early ensures that payment will occur during the correct grant period.

A full copy of the audit is available online at http://www.auditor.state.oh.us/AuditSearch/Reports/2007/Green_LSD_06-Wayne.pdf.