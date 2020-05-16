Taylor Announces Legislative Appointments

Columbus -

Ohio Auditor of State Mary Taylor today announced the appointments of Rick Frank as director of legislative affairs and Matthew Close as legislative liaison.

“Rick and Matt make an excellent team to direct our legislative efforts,” Taylor said. “Combined they have more than 22 years of experience working in state government and the public sector. I’m confident that they will be a great asset to our office and successful at advancing our top policy and legislative priorities.”

Rick Frank, with more than 17 years of experience working in state government and public service, previously served as assistant director and legislative liaison for the Ohio Department of Administrative Services, legislative liaison for the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services and senior executive assistant for the Ohio Department of Health. He also worked for Ohio Governor George Voinovich’s Office. Frank holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Purdue University.

Matt Close served as legislative liaison to Auditor Betty Montgomery for one year and served as legislative aide to State Rep. Sally Conway Kilbane for four years. Close received a Bachelor of Science degree in international business from The Ohio State University.

