Taylor Announces Open Government Unit Director

Columbus -

Ohio Auditor of State Mary Taylor announced the appointment of Robin McGuire Rose as her Open Government Unit Director.

The Auditor of State Open Government Unit is responsible for administering the office’s public records requests, maintaining Ohio’s Government Resource Manual, and providing education and training to local government entities throughout the state.

The Open Government Unit serves local officials and the public by providing training and resources to help government officials better understand their obligations under the Ohio Public Records Act and the Open Meetings Act. The Open Government Unit will also spearhead enhanced record retention training for Ohio’s public officials.

“Robin will not only be an asset to our team, but also will be a tremendous resource for Ohio’s local government officials,” said Taylor. “I am pleased that such a highly qualified individual is leading this important department within my administration.”

McGuire Rose has ten years of legal experience including six years of public service experience. She worked as Assistant Attorney General for the Ohio Attorney General, and was most recently Assistant Chief Legal Counsel at the Ohio Department of Development. McGuire Rose received her Bachelor of Science from Franklin University and her law degree from Capital University.

For more information about Ohio’s Sunshine Laws, training and education opportunities provided by the Open Government Unit, and additional facts about the Ohio Auditor’s Office, please visit www.auditor.state.oh.us.

The Ohio Auditor of State’s Office is one of the largest accounting offices in the nation. The office strives to ensure that all public funds are spent legally and appropriately and works aggressively to root out fraud, waste and abuse in public spending. Taylor encourages anyone suspecting fraud or misspending of public dollars to contact her office toll free at 1-866-FRAUD-OH (1-866-372-8364).