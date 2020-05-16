Auditor Taylor Hosts Local Government Officials’ Gathering

Columbus -

Auditor of State Mary Taylor will be hosting the Eighth Annual Local Government Officials’ Conference April 3 – 4 at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Columbus. More than 600 officials have registered.

“One of my goals is to help local government officials account for their use of public funds,” said Taylor. “I am thrilled to offer this educational opportunity to Ohio’s township and village officials. They will be able to apply the information they learn at the conference in their public service back home.”

The conference reinforces the core fiscal standards needed to run an efficient local system. Themes of the event include:

• Government Accounting • Budgeting and Financing • Legal Compliance • Ethics • Ohio Sunshine Laws

The conference focuses on issues related to smaller local governments satisfies continuing education requirements outlined in the Ohio Revised Code for village clerks, clerk-treasurers, and fiscal officers. Please note that everyone attending the conference must pre-register.

The Ohio Auditor of State’s Office is one of the largest accounting offices in the nation. The office strives to ensure that all public funds are spent legally and appropriately and works aggressively to root out fraud, waste and abuse in public spending. Taylor encourages anyone suspecting fraud or misspending of public dollars to contact her office toll free at 1-866-FRAUD-OH (1-866-372-8364).

Additional information is available online at www.auditor.state.oh.us.