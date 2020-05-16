Taylor Releases Audit of Brown County

Brown County -

State Auditor Mary Taylor released the annual single audit of Brown County today and announced a special investigation into accusations of theft in the county clerk of courts office.

“I take allegations of theft and fraud of public funds very seriously,” Taylor said. “My office is in the process of investigating this issue and working with local officials to determine if anyone has breached the public trust. If we find that public funds are missing, we will work to bring those responsible to justice.”

Taylor says she is unable to disclose details of an on-going investigation. Investigators from the auditor’s office are working with local authorities to determine if a crime occurred.

A copy of the full audit is available online at http://www.auditor.state.oh.us/AuditSearch/Reports/2007/Brown_County_05-Brown.pdf.