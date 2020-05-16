Taylor Releases Center Township Audit

Monroe County -

State Auditor Mary Taylor released the biennial audit for Center Township today. The findings showed $7,860 from the Road Improvement Levy Fund was inappropriately posted to the township’s General Fund. In addition, the overall audit opinion reflected incorrectly recorded financial information.

“It is very important that all public entities, no matter how big or small, handle taxpayer dollars with the utmost care,” said Taylor. “Our Local Government Services Section is ready and willing to help public officials with financial management. We believe that education and training can go a long way and recommend that local government leaders take advantage of this service.”

State law requires that money paid to an entity can only be used for the purpose for which it was collected. The auditors noted the following changes should be made to Center Township finances to ensure proper compliance:

• The township’s General Fund must pay the remaining $7,860 back to the Road Levy Fund.

• The township’s General Fund must also pay $5,851 back to the Fire Fund. (The 2001-02 audit noted that Fire Fund monies were improperly posted to the General Fund. The current audit noted that the money had not yet been repaid.)

The Auditor of State’s Local Government Services Section serves as a consulting and fiscal advisory group to all governmental agencies and subdivisions. For more information about the Local Government Services Section, or for a full copy of the audit, please visit http://www.auditor.state.oh.us/AuditSearch/Reports/2007/Center_Township_04_03-Monroe.pdf

