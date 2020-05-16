Taylor Releases Village of Chesterhill Audit

Morgan County -

State Auditor Mary Taylor released the 2004- 05 audit for the Village of Chesterhill today finding that the village’s record keeping was insufficient. In addition, the audit opinion reflected that the financial information recorded by the Village lacked sufficient detail.

“It is important for all public officials to keep track of every penny of taxpayer money,” said Taylor. “Good record keeping practices ensure that all money is being spent appropriately and legally. Our office is willing to assist villages, or other government entities, who need to improve in this area”

In addition to changing their accounting practices to match the standards outlined in the Ohio Revised Code and the Ohio Administrative Code, the audit recommended:

• Dividing duties among staff so that the proper checks and balances (internal controls) are in place • Performing monthly financial statement reconciliation • Addressing any outstanding negative fund balances

A full copy of the audit is available online at http://www.auditor.state.oh.us/AuditSearch/Reports/2007/Village_of_Chesterhill_04_05-Morgan.pdf