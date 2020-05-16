Auditor Taylor Hosts Annual Fraud Awareness Conference

Columbus -

Auditor of State Mary Taylor will sponsor the Seventh Annual Emerging Trends in Fraud Investigation and Prevention at the Hilton Columbus at Easton on May 21-22.

“We’ve gathered well respected crime experts to educate attendees about the most recent trends in workplace fraud,” Taylor said. “Criminals devise new ways to manipulate the system everyday. As community leaders, it is our responsibility to stay ahead of the trend and keep our assets safe from crime.”

Both public and private sector businesses are invited to attend the conference. According to the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners, the typical organization loses five percent of annual revenues to occupation fraud, or crime involving individuals misusing money. Nationwide, businesses lose approximately $652 billion annually to fraudulent activity.

The workshop will offer attendees information that they can apply to their day to day operations. Some of the class topics include:

• Money laundering • Financial statement red flags • Whistleblowers • Terrorism financing

Sponsors of the conference include: Ohio Attorney General Marc Dann, Central Ohio Chapter of Certified Fraud Examiners, Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services, Franklin University, The Ohio Society of CPAs, Ohio Investigators Association, and National White Collar Crime Center.

The Ohio Auditor of State’s Office is one of the largest accounting offices in the nation. The office strives to ensure that all public funds are spent legally and appropriately and works aggressively to root out fraud, waste and abuse in public spending. Taylor encourages anyone suspecting fraud or misspending of public dollars to contact her office toll free at 1-866-FRAUD-OH (1-866-372-8364).

Additional information is available online at www.auditor.state.oh.us.