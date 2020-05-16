Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 5,773 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,292 in the last 365 days.

Auditor Taylor Hosts Annual Fraud Awareness Conference

Columbus -

Auditor of State Mary Taylor will sponsor the Seventh Annual Emerging Trends in Fraud Investigation and Prevention at the Hilton Columbus at Easton on May 21-22. 

“We’ve gathered well respected crime experts to educate attendees about the most recent trends in workplace fraud,” Taylor said.  “Criminals devise new ways to manipulate the system everyday.  As community leaders, it is our responsibility to stay ahead of the trend and keep our assets safe from crime.”

Both public and private sector businesses are invited to attend the conference.  According to the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners, the typical organization loses five percent of annual revenues to occupation fraud, or crime involving individuals misusing money.  Nationwide, businesses lose approximately $652 billion annually to fraudulent activity. 

The workshop will offer attendees information that they can apply to their day to day operations.  Some of the class topics include:

• Money laundering • Financial statement red flags • Whistleblowers • Terrorism financing

Sponsors of the conference include: Ohio Attorney General Marc Dann, Central Ohio Chapter of Certified Fraud Examiners, Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services, Franklin University, The Ohio Society of CPAs, Ohio Investigators Association, and National White Collar Crime Center.

The Ohio Auditor of State’s Office is one of the largest accounting offices in the nation.  The office strives to ensure that all public funds are spent legally and appropriately and works aggressively to root out fraud, waste and abuse in public spending. Taylor encourages anyone suspecting fraud or misspending of public dollars to contact her office toll free at 1-866-FRAUD-OH (1-866-372-8364).

Additional information is available online at www.auditor.state.oh.us.

You just read:

Auditor Taylor Hosts Annual Fraud Awareness Conference

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.